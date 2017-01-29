6 arrested at Charlotte-Douglas Airport protests

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What A 20% Tax On Mexico Would Cost You
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Authorities: body found near seminary
-
Dozens of fire dept respond to fire
-
Deadly police shooting prompts protest march
-
Workers take rides apart for inspections
-
Ten killed in crash, raced at 105 mph
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Sharon Amity Road to close for weekend
-
Bodycam video shows deadly teen shooting
More Stories
-
Multiple arrested at Charlotte-Douglas during…Jan 29, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
After Trump's immigration ban, people flood social…Jan 28, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Queen's 2017 Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week underwayJan 24, 2017, 8:40 a.m.