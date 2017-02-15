Lowe's bringing 600+ jobs to North Carolina

Lowe's hiring workers. Pic. WCNC (Photo: Custom)

WILKESBORO, N.C. -- More than 600 new jobs are coming to Lowe’s center in Wilkesboro.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday. It’s part of a bigger plan to hire 1,700 full-time employees between now and October at its centers nationwide. Lowe’s customer support centers are located in Indianapolis, Albuquerque, N.M., and Wilkesboro, N.C.

New hires will help assist customers who call or email Lowe’s to process orders, schedule repairs, or ask questions about specific products. If you’re interested in applying, you need to have computer proficiency and customer service experience.

Wilkes County has seen a lot of loss over the years; textile and furniture manufacturers leaving and the closure of the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

For a lot of people, new jobs mean a step in the right direction.

"It's just fallen more and more every day," explains Marcia Goss, who's lived in Wilkesboro for 10 years. "Jobs are getting less and less. There are a lot of people that need jobs and want jobs but can't find jobs."

Goss says she's happy to see these jobs coming in. A lot of folks in the area say Lowe's has had to lay-off people in the past, so adding new jobs is a good sign going forward.

The Lowe's Customer Support Center is one of the town's largest employers. Dan Little, President of Wilkes Economic Development Corporation says about 2,000 people work there now. He also adds it's one of the better employers in the area. He says he's excited to see Lowe's expand, but also excited for Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro and the other surrounding areas.

"People will cross county lines for the right kind of job.," Little explains. "Lowe's having the history that they've had as a great employer, we think we'll not only give folks in Wilkes an opportunity but give folks in surrounding counties a great employment opportunity, as well."

The Wilkesboro center will also hire service and production coordinators, field project specialists, supervisors and managers. You’ll need to have a broad knowledge of remodeling, project management and construction practices, and interpersonal skills.

Lowe’s is also now hiring more than 45,000 seasonal employees across the U.S.

