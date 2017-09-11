8 killed during football watch party; mom says daughter's ex responsible

Photo of Meredith Lane provided by her family from 2010. Lane and six others were killed Sunday September 10, 2017. Debbie Lane says her daughter was hosting a Cowboys watch party for friends when her ex-husband opened fire.

PLANO, Texas -- The family of a woman killed in Plano says she had recently divorced her husband before he showed up Sunday night at a football watch party and opened fire, killing seven people and injuring two.

Debbie Lane confirmed to WFAA on Monday that her daughter, 27-year-old Meredith Lane, was killed by her ex-husband before he was shot and killed by police.

Plano police have not confirmed the identities of any of the eight people who died. Two people are in critical condition.

Lane says her daughter had recently divorced her husband of six years and owned the home on West Spring Creek Parkway where the shooting occurred Sunday evening.

Meredith Lane was a native of Georgia and started the day by hosting a watch party for the Atlanta Falcons game, then the night concluded with the Cowboys game, her mother said.

“She was a cook, and a quite fine one, and she loved hosting friends and families," Lane said. "This was her first opportunity to do it after the divorce and he didn’t take it well.”

Plano police said they would have more information on the investigation at 2 p.m., including an update on the condition of two people critically injured from the shooting who are in the hospital.

“I really wish we knew who the other victims were," Lane said. "They were all close dear friends. We don’t know.”

Police were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to the home near Blue Ridge Trail and heard shots as they approached, Officer David Tilley with the Plano PD said.

The suspect was killed at the location by an officer.

"The first arriving officer on scene made entry inside the house, confronted the suspect, ultimately shooting and killing him," Tilley said.

Once inside the home, police found nine gunshot victims. Seven of the victims were dead at the scene and two additional victims were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect's death brings the total number of dead to eight.

An eyewitness told WFAA she heard anywhere from 30 to 40 shots just after 8 p.m. She also heard a woman and man fighting before the shooting.

All of the victims are believed to be adults.

