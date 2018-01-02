A baby Eastern bongo born on Christmas Eve at the Virginia Zoo

(Photo: Virginia Zoo Website)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo welcomed a new baby Eastern bongo named Joy on Christmas Eve.

Joy was 47 pounds when she was born.

According to the zoo, bongo are large-bodied, relatively short-legged antelope with long spiral horns that make complete twits from base to tip. They are usually found in Kenya, Africa.

Joy's mom, Juni, had 7 other calves in total, but Joe is a first for her father, Bob. Joy joins her parents and two other adult female bongos in their exhibit in Africa- Okavango Delta.

“Bongos are critically endangered animals, so this is a very significant birth,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “In the past decade, the Zoo has contributed greatly to the bongo species and we’re proud of our successful breeding that allows this population to grow,” Bockheim added.

Zoo guests will be able to see Joy and her mother in their outdoor exhibit at various times throughout the day, depending on weather conditions and their activity level.

