Adele says Beyoncé should have won album of the year, breaks Grammy

Adele wins the Grammy for album of the year at Sunday's ceremony.

It's official. Adele's 25 was album of the year according to Sunday's Grammys, though the Water Under the Bridge singer thought the honor should've gone to Beyoncé's Lemonade. She made that fact known during her acceptance speech:

"As you can see, it took an army to make me strong and willing again and to do it, and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And five years ago, when I was last here, I also was pregnant and I didn't know, and I... found out shortly after, which was the biggest blessing of my life.

And, in my pregnancy and through becoming a mother, I lost a lot of myself. I mean I've struggled, and I still do struggle, being a mum. It's really hard. But tonight, winning this kind of feels full circle and like a bit of me has come back to myself, but I can't possibly accept this award.

And I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental. Beyoncé, it was so monumental, and so well-thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing. And we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see and we appreciate that and all us artists here adore you.

You are our light and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have, and I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy I love you.

My manager, my husband, and my son, you're the only reason I do it. Thank you so much. Thank you very much to everybody."

***

She felt that strongly enough that she apparently broke the trophy to share it with Bey.

Backstage, the singer continued her praise.

"Like I said in my speech. My album of the year is Lemonade. I was completely rooting for her, voting for her," she said.

"She is my icon in my whole life," she went on. "I fell in love immediately with her. The way I felt when I was 11 years old was exactly how I felt when I heard Lemonade last year."

"It was her time to win. It was like what the [expletive] has she had to do to win album of the year?"​

