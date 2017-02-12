Adele's Road to GRAMMYs 2017: A Look Back at Her Best Year Ever

Adele is back! Well, almost.

The queen of breakup songs is set to reunite with the GRAMMY stage on Feb. 12, one year after the technical difficulty-ridden performance that left her in tears.

Wooing the 28-year-old singer back to the awards show wasn't easy -- "It took some time… it's a wound and all you want is for wounds to heal," GRAMMYs executive producer, Ken Erlich, recently told ET -- but after a little coaxing and a great year, Adele is back and better than ever.

Take a look back at the diva's Carpool Karaoke, world tour, love, confession, Mannequin Challenge-filled year below:

Carpool Karaoke

Though she suffered through a glitchy performance at the GRAMMYs, Adele proved her talent -- and her rapping skills -- in a kickass Carpool Karaoke with James Corden last January. The singer brought her pipes and the funny in the amazing video, which sits as the most-watched Carpool Karaoke ever at 147,000,000 views.

Epic World Tour

Just weeks later, Adele jetted off on a world tour expected to continue through July 2017 -- wearing sparkly dresses, facilitating marriage proposals, accidentally kissing fans, shutting down rude concert-goers, and hilariously getting interrupted by a bat.

"Send My Love to Your New Lover"

In May, the singer debuted an impressive new music video, for the single "Send My Love to Your New Lover." Though the video looked like a 3D movie when you accidentally take your glasses off, Adele could not have looked more stunning. So innovative. So fab. So great.

5 Year Anniversary

Adele's boyfriend celebrated their fifth year anniversary by replacing Adele's regular white confetti to love notes he wrote 😍 pic.twitter.com/7gtaKcjvwp — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) October 18, 2016

Adele celebrated her fifth anniversary with Simon Konecki in October, and her boyfriend's grand gesture couldn't have been sweeter. While white confetti with handwritten lyrics typically rains down on fans following each show, during the singer's tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee, Konecki added (more than) a few surprise pieces of pink confetti with love notes written across them, such as "Happy anniversary," and "You are an angel."

Vanity Fair Confessions

The "Hello" singer got up close and personal for Vanity Fair's December issue, opening up about her life outside of the spotlight, including her struggles with postpartum depression. "I love my son more than anything," she candidly revealed, "but on a daily basis, if I have a minute or two, I wish I could do whatever the f**k I wanted, whenever I want. Every single day I feel like that."

Mannequin Challenge

Mannequin challenge A video posted by @adele on Nov 7, 2016 at 4:48pm PST

In November, Adele showed off her silly side with an epic Mannequin Challenge. The singer added her own flair to the viral craze, inspired by her most recent stops in Texas for her sold-out tour. Adele nailed her pose in a cowboy hat and boots in the black-and-white video, while Johnny Cash's "Man In Black" played in the background of the western-themed clip.

Top-Earning Year

2016 has been kind to Adele, and by kind, we mean she made lots and lots of money. The mother of one pulled in $80.5 million in 2016, based on album sales from 25, and the sold-out world tour that followed -- Adele has been making an average of $3.8 million per city. The British singer sits more than $5 million above the next-highest paid artist nominated for a GRAMMY this year, Rihanna (with $75 million).

GRAMMY Nominations

December's GRAMMY nomination announcement revealed that Adele had earned five nods for 25, including Album of the Year. The singer is also nominated for Song of the Year ("Hello"), Record of the Year ("Hello"), Best Pop Vocal Album (25) and Best Pop Solo Performance (25) -- and will be taking the stage during the awards show for her big comeback.

Slay, Adele! We're ready.

