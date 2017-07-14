Alfred Angelo bridal closes doors; brides in panic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Brides-to-be nationwide are frantically trying to get the dresses of their dreams from Alfred Angelo.

On Thursday, one of the employees confirmed to KENS 5 that the company is closing all of its stores and is filing for bankruptcy.

On Wednesday night, a woman shared how she nearly missed getting her wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses. Kirstynn Stoltz said that she had just gotten home in La Vernia when she got a call from one of the stores in San Antonio.

"They called me and told me that I had to pick up all of my bridesmaid dresses and pay them off tonight before the store closes," Stoltz recalled. "They said if we don't get here by tonight, we may not get our dresses at all. We already put 60 percent down on the bridesmaid dresses."

Stoltz said that the employee told her she could only pay by check or cash. She had less than an hour to get to the store and luckily, made it with five minutes to spare.

"If I didn't, I don't know what I would do because I wouldn't have my dream dress," Stoltz said.

Other brides-to-be weren't so lucky. Many women across the country took to social media. They commented on Twitter and questioned if they would ever receive their dresses or a full refund.

KENS 5 made multiple requests to get a comment from Alfred Angelo but the company has remained silent.

"I would definitely take legal action to it. This is ridiculous! We as brides, we need to know this stuff," Stoltz said. "This is our dream day and to not know what's going on with our dress, it's like our life. Our whole wedding is over if we can't get that dress."

According to Alfred Angelo’s official website, the company is based in Delray Beach, Florida and operates more than 60 stores in the U.S.

Contact for Claims:

Patricia A. Redmond, Esquire

Stearns Weaver Miller

150 West Flagler Street

Miami, Florida 33130

Phone: (305) 789-3553

Fax: (305) 789-3395

predmond@stearnsweaver.com

www.stearnweaver.com

Competing store David's Bridal posted on their Facebook page that they'll help brides caught in this scramble.

