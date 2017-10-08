Affidavit: Missing girl was put outside for not drinking her milk

Sherwin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - The 3-year-old Richardson girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued Saturday was put outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking milk, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Wesley Mathews took his daughter, Sherin Mathews, outside at 3 a.m. Saturday to discipline her, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, he told her to stand near a large tree in the back yard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.

Wesley Mathews told police that coyotes had been spotted in the alley where he left his daughter. The house in the 900 block of Sunningdale also backs up to railroad tracks.

Police weren't called to the home until some five hours after the child was last seen, according to Sgt. Kevin Perlich.

Her whereabouts were still unknown. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl Saturday afternoon and continued Sunday afternoon. Police were canvassing the area Sunday evening while neighbors were posting new fliers around the neighborhood.

Wesley Mathews was arrested on Saturday and charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child. On Sunday, he was arraigned on the endangerment charge and a judge set his bond at $250,000.

Perlich said search teams used dogs and went door-to-door in the family's neighborhood Saturday morning and into the afternoon but so far had no leads on the girl's location.

“We’re trying to pick up any type of scent, or items of clothing, or anything like that, that might give us a clue she was there," said Perlich.

Late Saturday, investigators towed two SUV's and a minivan from the home as part of a search for "any potential evidence."

Sherin was last seen wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms.

The girl has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, police said.

Members of the family's church gathered outside of the home Saturday afternoon and said the girl's parents were being interviewed at police headquarters.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call 972-744-4801.

