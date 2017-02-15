Ark. officer helps teen tie necktie for father's funeral

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) -- A Sherwood Police Officer leaves a lasting impression on a teen who recently lost his father.

Police officers undoubtedly face a tremendous responsibility each day they put on the uniform and hit the streets. The task of serving the community can take on many different forms. It was already a difficult day for Lesli Redmond and her son Ian.

"The color of this tie was my dad's favorite," said Ian.

Ian lost his father several days ago. Lesli had bought her son a new suit and tie for the services, but had no idea how to tie her son's necktie.

"My mom was at the gas station and she came across him and asked him if he knew how and she asked if he would come over and tie it," said Ian.

"I asked him would he come over and show my son how to do his tie for his dad's funeral. He said, it would be his pleasure. There was no hesitation at all," said Lesli.

Sherwood Police Officer Jim Calhoun knew Lesli and Ian from church.

"I just tried to kind of stay strong for him and it was kind of a proud moment to show him how to tie a tie," said Calhoun.

Lesli snapped this photo of the officer showing her son how to tie his necktie. It quickly went viral on facebook.

"He tried it on me, then he tried it on himself and he was actually successful," said Officer Calhoun.

"That's something that him and his dad won't ever get to share. That's something he won't ever get to have with his dad. Just to have Jim come do that for him, you know. Just somewhat of a stranger, just to do it for a child who won't ever get that opportunity with his father," said Lesli.

Officer Calhoun is being praised for a kind gesture that went beyond the call of duty.

"I mean we're public servants and we're out here to serve the public and our community and help in any way that we can. That's why I got into this work was to help people," said Officer Calhoun.

(© 2017 KTHV)