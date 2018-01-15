Armed robbery suspect arrested following police chase

Photo: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An armed robbery suspect was arrested Monday after police say he led them on a chase in east Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said the robbery happened at the Circle K at 7225 Albemarle Road around 1:00 a.m.

Investigators said a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Detectives said the the suspect took off with the cash, but the clerk was able to jot down his license plate number.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later and tried to pull over the driver, but he sped away. Police said the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Idlewild Road. He was then taken into custody.

40-year-old Melvin Lorenzo Jones, Jr. was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

