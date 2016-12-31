At least 35 killed in NYE celebration
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor described as a terror attack.
WCNC 11:08 PM. EST December 31, 2016
