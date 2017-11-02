Autistic Child Goes To Concert of His Dreams
An autistic boy from Columbia got the concert of his dreams this weekned. He was only 18 months when he was diagnosed with autism and his mother says he stopped talking. But it was one song, one artist that inspired him to start humming and then untima
wltx 10:51 AM. EDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Queen City hopes to be crowned home to Amazon's headquartersNov. 2, 2017, 6:04 a.m.
-
Government issues recall on millions of fire…Nov. 2, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
Suspect in triple homicide at Thornton Walmart…Nov. 1, 2017, 8:30 p.m.