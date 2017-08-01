Baby mauled to death by pit bulls in east Georgia

HARTWELL, Ga. -- A Georgia child is dead after being mauled by two pit bulls in northeast Georgia, Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WYFF reports that the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a home on Highland Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Coroner Scott Boleman was the child's parents rushed him to an area urgent care where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Mike Cleveland said the dogs will be euthanized after being observed for the next 24 to 48 hours.

