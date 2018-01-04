Bank robbery suspect in custody in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bank robbery suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning in Steele Creek.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo at 712 Tyvola Road.

Investigators told NBC Charlotte the suspect ran away but was caught by officers a short time later.

The name of the suspect had not been released as of 10:30 a.m. There was also no information released on injuries.

