Bank robbery suspect in custody in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bank robbery suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning in Steele Creek.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo at 712 Tyvola Road.
Investigators told NBC Charlotte the suspect ran away but was caught by officers a short time later.
The name of the suspect had not been released as of 10:30 a.m. There was also no information released on injuries.
