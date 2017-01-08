Best places to sled in Charlotte

Once Mother Nature drops enough snow to cover the tippy tops of the grass blades, it’s time to drag the sleds to these tried-and-true hills around Charlotte.
Cordelia Park: Located on North Davidson in the Optimist Park neighborhood near NoDa, it’s the gold standard in urban sledding – long, steep hills and a lovely view of the Charlotte skyline. Be warned: This isn’t one for the little tykes, as steep slopes mean they could easily lose control.
Veteran’s Memorial Park: There are several good, broad hills here, Plaza-Midwood neighbors say. If you’re (carefully) driving there, park on Iris Drive, off Central Avenue, for easy access.
Latta Park: Throngs of sledders head to the big hill in this Dilworth-neighborhood park. Smaller slopes border the area near Dilworth School; steeper ones sit near Dilworth Road East and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It’s super popular among locals so it won’t be a solitary experience. But aren’t the crowds part of the fun?
Freedom Park: Hills near the amphitheater at the center of the park offer some nice rides. And the city’s most popular urban park is a good place to take a walk and enjoy the (rare) view of Charlotte covered in white.
Morrison YMCA: A favorite of Ballantyne residents, there’s a big hill bordering the facility’s soccer fields that becomes big, wide sledding haven. And the fields offer plenty of room for making snowmen or snow angels.
Elon Park Recreation Center: Off Ardrey Kell Road in the Ballantyne area sits a prime sledding slope between athletic fields and a disc golf course. (If you’re a newcomer to this park, make a mental note to return for a game of disc golf when the snow melts and the temperatures rise.)
