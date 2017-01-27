Bill protects off-the-clock pot use

SALEM, Ore. – A bill filed in the Oregon legislature would protect employees from being fired for marijuana use outside of working hours.

Senate Bill 301 looks to extend the protections of lawful tobacco use during an employee’s time away from work to also include marijuana.

The bill would also make it illegal for a company to not hire someone due to lawful marijuana use.

In part, the bill reads:

It is an unlawful employment practice for any employer to require, as a condition of employment, that any employee or prospective employee refrain from using a substance that is lawful to use under the law of this state during nonworking hours.

The bill does outline a few exceptions, including when there’s a “bona fide occupational qualification” or an employee’s work performance is weaker due to impairment. The law would not apply if a collective bargaining agreement prohibits off-the-clock use.

The 2017 legislative session begins Wednesday, Feb. 1.

To read the full bill, click here.

(© 2017 KGW)