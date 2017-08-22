WCNC
Bill in Florida would stop people from buying soft drinks with food stamps

August 23, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A bill will be considered that would prohibit people from buying soft drinks with food stamps.

The bill was filed by Rep. Ralph Massullo (R-Lecanto).  It says that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can’t be used for soft drinks.  It would require Florida’s Department of Children and Families to request a waiver of federal requirements.

If it passes, it would take effect on July 1, 2018. 

