Body found in Charlotte could be that of missing woman Ashanti Billie

Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The parents of a local woman who has been missing for almost two weeks are traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, after a landscaping worker there found the body of woman near a church.

Authorities have not confirmed that the body is that of 19-year-old Ashanti Billie. Ashanti was last seen Monday, September 18, entering Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek where she works at Blimpie Subs.

That same day, her cell phone was found in a dumpster on Tallyho Terrace, while her car was found abandoned on Saturday the 23rd in Ocean View.

The landscaping worker in Charlotte found the body of a young woman near East AME Zion Church and called 911.

The body has not been identified, nor have police determined if foul play was involved.

A spokeswoman for Billie's family members said they were aware of the situation in Charlotte and asked that everyone pray that the woman found dead was not Billie.

Christina Pullen, public affairs specialist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Norfolk, said via email:

We are aware of the situation regarding human remains found in Charlotte area, but there has been no positive identification at this time. We are looking into it but can't confirm anything.

The FBI and Blimpie Subs have combined to offer a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that helps solve this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000, CrimeLine at 1-888-Lock-U-Up or FBI Norfolk at 757-455-0100.

WCNC in Charlotte contributed to this report.

© 2017 WVEC-TV