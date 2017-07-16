Boy dies after being left in hot car in triple-digit Las Vegas heat

NBC

A three-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort.

The incident was reported to police just after 5 pm Saturday afternoon at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Officials say a family of 12 came to the resort from out of town when the child went unaccounted for.

The boy was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe alcohol played a role in the incident.

"After investigating this, at this time it appears it's just a tragic accident,” said Lt. Roger Price. “We have a very large family that came to town, and appears to maybe have lost track of one of the juveniles, and unfortunately, by the time they found out what happened too much time had already passed."

Police are continuing to investigate.

