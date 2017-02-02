Yikes! Boy finds snake in toilet

Boy finds snake inside toilet. Pic. McFaden family (Photo: Custom)

ABILENE, TX - When you have to go to the restroom, sometimes you find a surprise. Well one little boy in Abilene found a snake in the toilet.

Little Isac Mcfadden was starting his day as usual, by going to the restroom. Isac was going to the restroom Tuesday morning and he found something unusual.

“I found this big clump and I knew it was (a) snake," says Isac Mcfadden.

Cassie Mcfadden, his mom, sent one of her sons to get a shovel to kill the snake.

"As soon as he came back the snake come out and it is a rattle snake," says Cassie Mcfadden.

Mom killed the snake and dad called Big Country Snake Removal for help.

"A total he found 24, 13 in the cellar, 10 underneath the house, 5 babies and the one in the toilet. They were all the same, Western Diamond Back Rattle Snakes," says Jason Mcfadden.

They believe the snake in the toilet got in through a relief pipe.

Isac and his brothers have some words of wisdom for other little kids who might go use the restroom and find a surprise

“If you find a snake, go get an adult,” says the Mcfadden brothers.

