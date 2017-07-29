British driver totals Ferrari an hour after buying it

This screengrab of South Yorkshire Police's Twitter account shows a post about the Ferrari crash. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)

A British driver of a brand new Ferrari had a “lucky escape” in a devastating crash that ruined his beautiful car just an hour after he bought it Thursday.

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia — worth about $260,000 new — lost control, went airborne and burst into flames next to a highway in northern England, South Yorkshire Police said on Twitter and Facebook.

“I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago,” the driver told police, who said they detected a sense of “damaged pride” in the statement.

In a Facebook post, police said they were amazed to find the "very lucky" driver, who was not identified, with only minor cuts and bruises. Police added excess speed is not believed to have caused the crash.

Police urged motorists to exercise caution on the road after a number of crashes in the area over the past couple of weeks.

