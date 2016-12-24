Britney Spears' sons Sean and Jayden look all grown up

Britney Spears' sons are growing up right before our eyes!

The proud mom shared two side-by-side photos of her boys, 11-year-old Sean and 10-year-old Jayden, on Thursday, wearing plaid shirts as they sat on their decadent staircase decked out in Christmas decorations.

In one pic, the blonde brothers flashed their mom big smiles as they sat side-by-side, while in the other, they're separated by a few steps and pretty much over the photo session.

"Right before the boys went to their play last week ������������������ #tbt," Spears captioned the collage.

The "Slumber Party" singer frequently posts photos of big moments in Sean and Jayden's lives. The last one she shared of the lookalike siblings was in mid-November, when the duo met Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt.

Spears also shares lots of Instagram pics of her crazy fit bod. This week alone, she showed off two impressive stretching feats. Both showed the pop star upside down with her feet up in the air, giving us a clear view of her toned abs and legs.

Yes, we are completely jealous and in awe.

The mom of two turned 35 earlier this month. Watch the video below to get all the nostalgic feels as you see how she celebrated.