Mom arrested after 5-month-old boy stabbed to death

Andrea Portillo. (Photo: Buckeye PD)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police said Monday evening that a 5-month-old boy stabbed earlier in the day has died.

His mother has been arrested in the stabbing and faces second-degree murder charges after being booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.

The home where the boy was found is located near Watson and Roeser roads. Police said two other children and an adult were also home at the time of the stabbing.

“I saw so many police cars and I thought something bad had happened, I’m sure of it,” said Chris Wright, who lives in the neighborhood.

According to police, the baby was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital before being pronounced dead.

A neighbor said he had not noticed anything alarming about the people living in the house prior to today. He said they had recently moved into the home.

“It's pretty horrific. If I put myself in the father's shoes and it were my kid, I'd be devastated,” said Joshua Remele who lives across the street from Portillo’s home.

Detectives had the home and the surrounding area blocked off for most of the day as they interviewed family members.

(© 2017 KPNX)