Bush daughters write touching letter to Obama sisters

U.S. President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush pose with daughters Jenna (R) and Barbara (L) prior to the wedding of Jenna and Henry Hager May 10, 2008 near Crawford, Texas. (Photo by Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images)

As President Barack Obama's days in White House dwindle, the daughters of George W. Bush are reaching out to Malia and Sasha Obama.

In a letter to the president's daughters published by Time magazine, Barbara and Jenna Bush recall the day they met more than eight years ago.

"We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home," they write. "We left our jobs in Baltimore and New York early and traveled to Washington to show you around."

The daughters reminisce about showing the the then 7- and 10-year-old Obama girls the Lincoln Bedroom and introducing them to the White House staff.

"The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to," they write. "When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious."

PHOTOS: Barbara and Jenna Bush

The Bushes go on to write about all that Malia and Sasha have seen and done over the last eight years: state dinners; trips to Liberia, Morocco and the South African cell where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned; meetings with international leaders.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," they write.

Photos | Sasha and Malia Obama grow up before our eyes

Barbara and Jenna tell the Obama girls that there is still much to look forward to after their father leaves office and they leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years," they write.

Remember what you have seen and done, and those who have helped you along the way, including your parents the Bush sisters write to Sasha and Malia.

"You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House," they write. "You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines."

Read the entire letter at Time.com

TODAY.com first reported this story

Photos | President Obama's farewell speech in Chicago

(© 2017 WXIA)