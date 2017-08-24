Caller to 911: 'My wife's dead! Someone killed my wife!'

Derek Jess Renfroe. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

"My wife's dead! Someone killed my wife!"

His voice is desperate. His message is clear: his wife is dead and the man he believes responsible for it is on the run.

“The law better find him before I do.”

Beth Bishop Harris's husband made the disturbing discovery when he arrived home from work on Tuesday.

“When I opened up the door, something hit it,” he told the dispatcher. “When I opened it up, it was her laying there. There’s blood every [expletive] where.”

The husband goes on to describe a bloody scene in the kitchen of his home.

“She’s dead, man, she’s [expletive] dead,” he says.

While he doesn’t know how exactly she died, the husband immediately has a suspect: 32-year-old Derek Jess Renfroe, who was renting a room inside the couple’s home.

“He’s the only one that’s been here – and he’s [expletive] throwed off,” the husband said.

The husband tells the 911 dispatcher that he’s armed and has a warning for Renfroe.

“If I come up on him, I’ll kill his [expletive],” he says. “If he comes up in my yard and I see him, I’m shooting him.”

Listen to the call below | Warning: Call contains graphic language



When asked how she might have died, the husband says, “I don’t know. There’s no telling with this [expletive] dude.”

“I don’t know what’s wrong with this dude,” the husband said. “I opened my [expletive] house to him.”

The husband said that he suspects Renfroe has mental problems, and laments over his decision to let him stay at the home.

“I didn’t realize he was that bad until now,” he said. “All I ever did was be good to this dude.”

The husband tells the dispatcher that one of his guns is missing and he believes that Renfroe may have it. The call ends as police arrive.

The search for Renfroe ended on Wednesday after a driver spotted him and called police. He’s been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, arson 1st degree and tampering with evidence.

According to arrest warrants, Renfroe attacked Harris with multiple sharp weapons, wounding her head, neck and torso area.

Investigators determined that Renfroe tried to use a propane tank to start a fire to destroy evidence.

Renfroe is now being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Harris' funeral expenses. According to the page, she is the mother of three children. Click here for information on how to donate

