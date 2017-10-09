Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (AP) - Police apprehended a 19-year-old student accused of fatally shooting a Texas Tech University police officer at the campus police station Monday night.

University officials issued an alert saying the suspect was taken into custody and that the campus lockdown order had been lifted.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

In an earlier statement, the university identified the suspect as Hollis Daniels.

University spokesman Chris Cook said that campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and — upon entering the room — found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing.

While at the station, Cook said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later.

Texas Tech officials initially issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, urging those on campus "to take shelter in a safe location."

Additional information was not immediately available.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement about the shooting:

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community."

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire @TexasTech community https://t.co/mHznPVDiuF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 10, 2017

Campus remains on lockdown. Police Officers brought suspect to station for debriefing. Suspect shot an officer, fled on foot. Still at-large — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

This is breaking story, stay with us for updates.

