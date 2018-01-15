WCNC
Cause of condo fire near uptown under investigation

WCNC 9:44 PM. EST January 15, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The cause of a condominium fire near uptown Charlotte was under investigation Monday evening.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at 237 S. Clarkson St. Fire officials said four units were affected, and three people were displaced.

The three story building sustained $25,000 in damage, according to officials. The American Red Cross was helping the victims.

Investigators believed the fire started accidentally. It took about twenty minutes to get the flames under control.

 

