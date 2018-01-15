Cause of condo fire near uptown under investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The cause of a condominium fire near uptown Charlotte was under investigation Monday evening.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at 237 S. Clarkson St. Fire officials said four units were affected, and three people were displaced.

Update Structure Fire; 237 S Clarkson St; 35 FF’s control 3 story condominium fire in 21 minutes; no injuries reported; fire under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 16, 2018

The three story building sustained $25,000 in damage, according to officials. The American Red Cross was helping the victims.

Investigators believed the fire started accidentally. It took about twenty minutes to get the flames under control.

