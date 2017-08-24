Charleston Mayor: One shot, hostages being held by 'disgruntled employee'

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2015 Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Authorities say a disgruntled employee, reportedly a dishwasher, shot one person and is holding hostages in a popular restaurant in Charleston.

Reports of an active shooter surfaced Thursday afternoon. According to Charleston's NBC affiliate, WCBD, EMS responded to initial 911 calls around 12:17 p.m.

Witnesses said a man emerged from the kitchen of the restaurant, Virginia's, and told diners that there was a new boss in town and then demanded them to leave.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference that the shooting was not an act of terrorism or rascism but confirmed it was a disgruntled employee who had shot one person.

Tecklenburg did not know the condition of the person shot, however, officers were able to get the victim out of the building and to medical assistance, WCBD reported.

According to WCBD, several hostages were being held in a closet. Some were able to escape and seek shelter in a nearby restaurant.

Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area and warned people to avoid the area, stay inside buildings, or leave. They also tweeted saying the area was blocked off between King Street between Calhoun and Morris to motorists and pedestrian traffic.

The site of the incident is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by Dylann Roof during a June 2015 Bible study. Roof was sentenced to death in the case.

