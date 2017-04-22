Charleston, SC, shooter moved to federal death row

NBC

Convicted Charleston, SC, church shooter Dylann Roof is now on federal death row.

Prison records who Roof left South Carolina on Friday, and is now being held at the U.S. penitentiary in TerraHaute, Ind.

That’s where inmate awaiting death sentences are held. Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was executed there.

In December, a jury convicted Roof on federal hate crimes and sentenced him to death.

Roof went to a Bible study at Emanuel A-M-E Church in June 2015 and killed nine black parishioners.

