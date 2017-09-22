Charmin offers a year supply of toilet paper to the 'Mad Pooper' if she turns herself in

KUSA - Colorado Springs police are still looking for the 'mad pooper'- a female jogger who was caught multiple times pooping in a family's yard.

By now, you've probably seen pictures and headlines of this woman everywhere.

Charmin, the toilet paper company, has stepped in to help with the investigation.

RELATED: Woman wanted for pooping on family's front lawn in Colorado Springs - multiple times

They are offering a year supply of toilet paper if the 'mad pooper' turns herself in.

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" 💩 #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

Maybe Charmin will finally bring justice to the victims of the 'Mad Pooper.'

