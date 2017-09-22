WCNC
Close

Charmin offers a year supply of toilet paper to the 'Mad Pooper' if she turns herself in

Jane Mo, KUSA 7:49 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

KUSA - Colorado Springs police are still looking for the 'mad pooper'- a female jogger who was caught multiple times pooping in a family's yard.

By now, you've probably seen pictures and headlines of this woman everywhere. 

Charmin, the toilet paper company, has stepped in to help with the investigation.

RELATEDWoman wanted for pooping on family's front lawn in Colorado Springs - multiple times

They are offering a year supply of toilet paper if the 'mad pooper' turns herself in. 

Maybe Charmin will finally bring justice to the victims of the 'Mad Pooper.'

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories