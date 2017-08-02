Chick-Fil-A trashed by woman

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Surprise medical bill shocks family
-
Smartphone app purchase again leads to armed robbery
-
New documents released on 2-year-old murder case
-
Chemical leak leaves dozens of children injured
-
Madison Park shooting
-
SC Mother and her boyfriend charged in death of toddler
-
A one of a kind home for $15,000
-
Fish Consumption Advisory for some fish on Lake Norman
-
Eclipse glasses warning as fake glasses flood market
-
Iredell County teen chase
More Stories
-
County Commissioners turn away from funding MLS stadiumAug. 3, 2017, 6:47 a.m.
-
40 children rushed to the hospital after chemical…Aug. 2, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
SC tax-free weekend equals big savings for back to…Aug. 3, 2017, 5:50 a.m.