Chief: Argument over Bible, forgiveness leads to man being shot twice in head

A 20-year-old college student is dead and his friend is charged with murder in his death that reportedly started with an argument about the Bible.

Jacquell Smith was shot twice in the head Sunday at a home on Azalea Drive in Dublin. Charged in the shooting is Raekwon Pauldo, 21.

"Apparently two friends got into an argument," Dublin police Chief Tim Chatman said Monday. "These are friends. They've been knowing each other for a long time. They were arguing over stuff that didn't make any sense. As a result of that argument, one of the gentlemen just shot him - shot him in the head twice."

When asked what the argument was about, Chatman said, "... at one point in time they were arguing over the Bible, about forgiveness," the chief said, "and then that turned to something else."

Chatman said Smith was taken to Fairview Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He says investigators quickly identified and arrested Pauldo as the suspect.

"He was a college student trying to get an education," a frustrated Chatman said about Smith. "He was in a house ... they all knew one another ... in fact there were some parents there ... and it went from zero to one hundred in a matter of seconds over nothing."

"You have a young man who's trying to get a college education, lost his life by the hands of a friend and it doesn't make sense, these senseless acts of violence we're seeing all over our country that we're killing one another like flies," Chatman said.

