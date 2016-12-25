Christmas means busiest day of the year for Chinese restaurants

First Wok Chinese restaurant is open on Christmas day. (Photo: WZZM)

WALKER, MICH. - Christmas doesn't always mean a home-cooked feast -- many in Grand Rapids celebrated the holiday by dining in or taking-out at one of the few restaurants open on the holiday.

"We're pretty much jam packed the entire day, lots of big groups, lots of big orders and checks, to-go orders all day long," First Wok host Jesse Nguyen said.

First Wok, the family run restaurant, anticipates the high volume every year.

"Christmas day, Christmas Eve, all the major holidays -- New Years, are the busiest days for us every single year," Nguyen said.

But why Chinese food?

"Most other places are closed but most Chinese restaurants are open Christmas day," Nguyen said.

For Ashley Moser has eaten here on Christmas for years.

"It is a tradition, not a lot people do it and it's really the only place in town that's open," Moser said.

"We have lots of families that make it a tradition every year to come in on Christmas day and have their Christmas dinner here," Nguyen said.

So, it's an all hands on deck type of day at First Wok.

"The wait time gets up to an hour, a lot of time the wait time for to-go gets up to over an hour, a couple of years ago it was up to two hours," Nguyen said.

"A lot of people call in like a month ahead of time and make their reservation, same with to-go orders a lot of people call in a few days in advance and let us know we want to pick this up at this time on Christmas day."

So, it's time to chow down.

"It's delicious food for one, and it's just a good way to get out of the house and Chinese, a little different than tradition but it beats ham and turkey," Moser said.

"Not every family wants to spend the day cooking sometimes people just want to get the food and eat together, they don't want to spend all that time and effort to cook so we do that for them," Nguyen said.

(© 2016 WZZM)