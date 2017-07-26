Church message: God good, sin bad, too hot to change the sign

CLAXTON, TENN. - You see them every day while driving through East Tennessee - church signs.

They remind us when it's time for worship. They offer best wishes for an ailing congregation member.

And sometimes they slip in a funny or sly message that's hard to get out of your mind. Like at the Edgemoor Baptist Church in Claxton.

Someone spotted it this week and alerted NBC Charlotte's Tennessee affiliate WBIR about it.





Noting our ongoing heat wave, someone at the church decided it was just too warm to bother.

So they posted:

"TOO HOT TO KEEP

CHANGING THE SIGN

SIN BAD GOD GOOD

HEAR MORE SUNDAY AT 10 AM"

Amen!

You may have seen a memorable local sign yourself.

For example, Washington Heights Baptist Church in North Knoxville often offers an amusing word. Here's one from last year.

