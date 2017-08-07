Clayton County boy dropped off alone after school

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: iPhone Virus Warning Messages
-
Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in NC
-
Vicious brawl breaks out at soccer game
-
Big rattlesnake spotted on Hilton Head Beach
-
Va. boy writes to Trump, the response lands him a job
-
Questions remain on boy struck, killed on I-77
-
FBI investigating suspicious item on plane
-
Girl airlifted from Carnival cruise out of Galveston after falling from balcony
-
Citizen's Review Board to hear Scott case
-
Nampa twins featured in national video
More Stories
-
Hundreds without power following powerful stormsAug. 8, 2017, 5:26 a.m.
-
Citizens Review Board to hear Keith Scott case TuesdayAug. 8, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
-
86-year-old Korean War veteran hit by object on busy highwayAug. 7, 2017, 11:52 p.m.