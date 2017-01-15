Club owner shoots, kills club-goer during assault

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gastonia teen dead after fatal accident
-
Local boy died of asphyxiation
-
18 years later: Kamiyah reunites with biological father, grandmother
-
Teen hospitalized after taking pill bought at school
-
Customer sought in drive-thru assault
-
Charlotte on pace for deadlist year
-
Charlotte marks 7th homicide of 2017
More Stories
-
76-year-old club owner shoots and kills club-goer…Jan 15, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
1 dead after hit-and-run in east CharlotteJan 15, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
-
Judge temporarily blocks proposals by Cooper in…Jan 15, 2017, 7:51 a.m.