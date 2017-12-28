Putney says he has 'more questions than answers' on officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened near the intersection of Wendover Road and Monroe Road. But the situation began in the area of I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill around 10:15 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and discovered the driver was a fugitive.

CMPD is investigating an officer involved shooting at Wendover Rd & Monroe Rd. All officers are ok. The shooting victim has been transported with non life threatening injuries. We will update as soon as we have further information. Please avoid the area as the roads are closed — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2017

When police pulled over the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Poulos, they said he rammed his vehicle into several police cruisers and another car. That's when Officer David Harvey fired his weapon, hitting the driver in the hand.

Update on Officer Involved Shooting:

Officers were attempting to take a fugitive traveling in stolen vehicle into custody. Suspect began ramming police and civilian vehicles on Monroe and Wendover Roads. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2017

Poulos was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, CMPD said. CMPD released the identity of Poulos as well as Officer Harvey Thursday morning and said that he was put on administrative leave per department protocol. Harvey has been with CMPD since 2011.

Investigators determined Poulos had warrants of out Mecklenburg county for felony probation violation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

When asked about the shooting, CMPD Chief Putney said he had more questions than answers.

Poulos remained at the hospital as of Thursday morning, CMPD said. Upon his release, CMPD said he will be served with warrants for assault on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

