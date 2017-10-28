CMPD searches for man who went missing after 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event

Harold White was last seen on Fourth Street in uptown Charlotte at a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event Saturday. White was last seen wearing a white "Walk to End Alzheimer's" t-shirt, blue jeans and a navy blue windbreaker jacket.

WCNC 11:06 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

