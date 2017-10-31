CMS bond package supporters using Halloween costumes to push agenda

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Supporters of the CMS bond package drummed up support with Halloween costumes and candy Tuesday morning.

Campaign committee members, community supporters and elected officials held up signs at seven locations across the county in what they're calling "trick or treating traffic teams." They're pushing for the $922 million CMS bond package, which would fund some 29 projects across the county.

While supporters and opponents agree the district needs new schools, the location is causing controversy. Last month, Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce leaders held a meeting about the bond package, voicing concerns over not receiving enough funding.

Melinda Bales, Huntersville town commissioner, said the town is projected to have 22,000 more residents by 2030, and the plan doesn't take that into consideration.

The CMS bond package will be on the ballot for the November 7th election.

© 2017 WCNC.COM