5 things you need to know Saturday

An Army judge ruled Friday that Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.

The judge also gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharge, reduced his rank to private and said he must forfeit pay equal to $1,000 per month for 10 months. The judge made no other comments.

In announcing the punishment the military judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, rejected a prosecutor’s recommendation to sentence Bergdahl to 14 years confinement. Defense attorneys argued against prison time, saying the soldier already suffered enough while in Taliban hands.

Thousands of newly released federal documents related to the John F. Kennedy assassination revealed the Secret Service investigated threats against the president from people in the Charlotte area.

The previously classified documents were released on orders from President Donald Trump; documents containing the names of people still alive remain classified.

According to the Secret Service, Doyle Allen Hicks of Morganton visited the White House in September 1963.

Secret Service also investigated a Charlotte man named William Dunlap who wrote several letters to Attorney General Robert Kennedy...FBI director J Edgar Hoover and President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Dunlap said he felt mistreated by white people and the Vietnam War draft board.

Three Charlotte area veterans received service dogs Friday at an informal ceremony at a pavilion inside Park Road Park Friday.

1 Warrior Won in partnership with Patriot Military Family Foundation and Saving Grace K9s provided the service dogs after months of training.

"It's to restore them to some sort of normalcy in their civilian world." said Richard Brewer, founder of 1 Warrior Won. "They are ready to reclaim who they were when they were warriors."

"I'd still be at the house, I wouldn't be here right now." said 82nd Airborne Veteran Scott Alexander. "She gives me someone to look at besides the public. I focus on her. They do work wonders, they helped me a lot."

Alexander says having his dog 'Delta' beside him has allowed him to be more social. He says knowing Delta is a rescue dog is very meaningful to him.

"She's been rescued, and now she's rescuing me."

After a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus burst into flames last month, the state sent in an expert to try to help determine why.

It appeared the fire started in the engine compartment of the bus that was carrying more than a dozen students from South Mecklenburg High. The students and the driver all got off safely.

The state inspector identified what was called, “an area of interest in the engine compartment," but did not determine a cause.

As CMS continues to inspect similar buses in the fleet NBC Charlotte asked what that area of interest was.

CMS responded Friday, saying it was the wiring in the area of the starter, but as for whether that was the cause of the fire, CMS said, “…it is inconclusive.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a dispute over a parking ticket escalated into an assault in uptown.

The victim, who works for Park It, was sent to the emergency room with a concussion. He said he was punched in the head after giving someone a parking ticket.

“It’s a risk we all take every day,” said Matthew Parker, the victim.

Parker says he handed out a parking ticket to a construction worker who was blocking a traffic lane without a permit. It happened in the 600 block of South Caldwell Street outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I answered him why he got a ticket, he just got very belligerent and so I began walking away, and he struck me in the back of the head,” Parker explained.

Parker called the police and then went to the emergency room with a bad headache. He said it turned out he had a concussion. The 34-year-old’s been doing parking enforcement in the city for about a year.

“Sometimes you get threats, people cussing you out, but this is the first time someone actually hit me,” he said.

CMPD told NBC Charlotte they have identified a suspect in the case; however, police say the victim would need a magistrate to issue a warrant before anyone is formally charged.

