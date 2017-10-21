5 things you need to know Saturday

Kemba Walker scored 26 points, Dwight Howard had 20 points and 15 rebounds in his first home game with Charlotte, and the Hornets rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-91 on Friday night.

The Hornets trailed by as many as 20 in the first half, but used a 24-0 run in the third quarter to blow open the game and win their home opener.

Howard, who played last season for his hometown Hawks before being traded away, was unstoppable on the block. The 6-foot-11 eight-time All-Star used his strength to get great position down low and had his pick of shots close to the basket. The Hawks had nobody who could guard him consistently.

In three cases this week, suspects have targeted homes and stole everything from pumpkins to decorations.

NBC Charlotte talked to one of the victims who said she displayed the decorations for her grandchildren and they’re being hurt the most.

“The Mickey and Minnie (Mouse) blow up was gone and our little puppy was gone,” said Lisa Moscuzza. Moscuzza claimed someone stole the items from the front yard, totaling about $80.

It’s among several cases of Halloween decorations being stolen around the Queen City. A home in the Providence Division had about $100 worth of decorations taken. In the Eastway Division, someone stole decorations and pumpkins from a home.

York County Health Officials reported a confirmed case of West Nile virus Friday.

Residents near Sutton Road and Mills Lane are encouraged to eliminate areas of standing water, use insect repellant, keep skin covered, and keep windows and doors closed.

York County says, from the roadway, Gregory Pest Solutions will use a truck mounted sprayer in the 1-mile radius surrounding the intersection at north Sutton Road and Mills Lane in the Baxter area of Fort Mill starting about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, October 22.

The county plans to continue until early morning. The time frame could change depending on the weather forecast. The company will use a product, called Aqua-reslin. This product must be sprayed ahead of any forecast of rain.

Parents, listen up: There’s a new item on the market that looks like innocent candy, but is actually infused with a chemical compound originating in cannabis. CBD candies are legal to sell because they don’t have THC, which is what gives marijuana its psychoactive effect.





(Photo: WRAL)

But people are worried these candies will land in the hands of kids come Halloween.

They look like any other candy with colorful packaging. The only thing distinguishing them is a set of three tiny letters on the wrapper.

The treats pack a powerful treat.

National Park Service officials expect thousands of visitors this weekend in the Tar Heel State to leaf peep, but along with looking at leaves, you have to watch out for the snakes that look identical to the fall foliage.

Copperheads have been impossible to avoid. NBC Charlotte has reported on several bites over the last few weeks and the snakes are nearly impossible to see!

"We do see a rise of snakes at this time, right before it gets freezing," said Felipe Griffith, an expert with A-1 Wildlife Control.

