Charlotte area 9/11 tributes, memorials

Day of Remembrance at Rocky River Elementary

Rocky River Elementary has been chosen as one of 50 schools to receive a grant from Youth Service America to honor deployed military families on 9/11. Forty military families are expected to attend with one family in each homeroom as the students learn about the sacrifices that service men and women make on a daily basis to keep us safe and free.

Cornelius 9/11 Vigil

Members of the Cornelius Fire Department will honor the fallen on 9/11 with a community vigil. The event will feature a single bell toll and moments of silence for when each plane crashed on 9/11, as well as the moment each of the twin towers fell. The event is being held at the 9/11 monument at 19729 S. Main Street in Cornelius.

Flag display on Sutton Road bridge in Rock Hill

Patriots of Rock Hill, S.C. will be on Sutton Road between 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. The flag display will honor Mr. Leonard A. Farrington, who passed away in 2012. His wife, Betty, participates with Mr. Farrington’s original flag.

The flag will be displayed over I-77 as thousands of motorists pass through the region.

Hickory 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Hickory and community will remember 9/11 at the Patriots Day Sunset Remembrance Ceremony Monday. Also, Hickory-area churches are asked to toll their church bells for two minutes at 8:46 a.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM