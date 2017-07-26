Charlotte LGBT Trump supporters back military transgender ban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - After President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that transgender citizens would not be allowed to serve in the military, a Charlotte-based pro-LGBT GOP group has announced they support the decision.

“Banning transgender is the right thing for the nation, it’s the only thing that makes our military ready for battle,” said Brian Talbert, founder of group ‘Deplorable Pride,’ made up of LGBT supporters of President Trump in the greater Charlotte area.

““The taxpayers should not be footed for the bill for sexual reassignment surgery.”

Strong words from Talbert, who says he’s not only a champion for the LGBT community, but also part of it himself.

“Your sexual business is your sexual business,” he said. “But when my nation is ready for battle, your sexual orientation has no place in it, on the battlefield.”

Talbert says he supports President Trump and his decision to ban transgender Americans from military service.

The President announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday, citing 'tremendous medical costs and disruption.'

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Republican Senator John McCain one of many legislators firing back against the decision, saying:

"Any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so -- and should be treated as the patriots they are."

People in the Charlotte area also sounding off on social media, some even saying they supported Donald trump until this decision.

Meanwhile, the white house has not released details about how the plan will be implemented, or what will happen to active transgender military members.



