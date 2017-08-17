Charlotte Police, Fire to compete in charity soccer match

photo via CMPD

MATTHEWS, N.C. - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be playing the Charlotte Fire Department in a friendly soccer match at the end of the month to help benefit a CMPD charity.

The match will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sportsplex in Matthews before the Charlotte Independence game against Toronto FC.

Tickets to the event are $14 - $19 and a donation will go to CMPD Hope Foundation.

According to the press release, the event is touted at a family event and both department will hope the public will come out and show support for the city's first responders.

Anyone interested in buying tickets to the game can be purchased here, with promo code: CMPD.

