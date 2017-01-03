CMPD accepting applications for new officers

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation in south Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is accepting applications for new officers.

In a post on the law enforcement department’s Facebook page, CMPD announced they will accept applications for new officers through Saturday, January 7. Officers currently serving with a different department may apply through January 15, 2017.

For more information about the application process, click here.

