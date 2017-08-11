CMPD engages community with 'Waves of Change' program

Photo via WavesOfChange_Charlotte Instagram.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are making a difference one wave at a time. They started whats called 'Waves of Change' by accident, but now it's a movement they're hoping will spread.

Most people don’t feel all that comfortable in the back of a police car. But three little girls climbed right in.

“I liked it because not many kids get to sit in a police car,” said nine-year-old Anabelle.

It’s all part of Waves of Change, a program CMPD officer Chad Webster and his partner started in May as a way to get to know the community.





Webster told NBC Charlotte, “It’s just kind of grassroots. We wave at people, if they wave back we get out, engage, let them know who we are. Let them get to know us.”

Anabelle’s dad said, “You’re always concerned when police come around. Being able to talk to officers is really good.”

Webster says that’s the idea. “Catch 'em when they're young. We're out here trying to do good.”

“I feel like they help people a lot.”

Mission accomplished. And it all started with a simple wave.

You can follow the program's journey in the community on their Instagram account: @wavesofchange_charlotte

