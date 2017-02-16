CMPD helps family after charging mom with murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police homicide detectives who helped put a Charlotte woman in jail for the murder of her infant son are now helping furnish a home for her family.

Three-year-old Tayonnie has an unlikely friend: the homicide detective who just helped put her mom in jail.

“They’re doing the job, but they're helping because they see the help is needed,” Laquonda Burroughs said.

Burroughs just took in all four of her sister's kids.

“Things happen. It was just no other option, I felt like this is something I need to do.”

Chaz Bush is charged with killing her youngest child-- a 2-and-a-half-month-old little boy.

Detective Shana Isenhour worked the case and said, “It’s pretty tough having children of my own-- it's tough to work child death of any kind-- especially one like this.”

And when she and the other detectives realized there were other kids in the family, they started calling around to help get the family what they need.

Detective James Hoppe said, “These children have a chance. The family stepped up. We have great community partners; together, we were able to do something for the kids.”

“I was shocked, and especially with all the bad press cops get, you have bad apples, I was shocked they wanted to reach out like that and very appreciative.”

Detective Hoppe, “I think it’s amazing what she's doing for her sister's children; she's taking on four children where she had none of her own and that is a major responsibility she has taken on and I felt like we needed to do whatever we could to help her succeed in caring for these children.”

