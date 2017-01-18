CMPD hosts series of transparency workshops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wednesday night saw the first of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's series of transparency workshops.

The workshop comes after the deadly Keith Scott shooting and the violent protests that followed.

The three-day event is aimed at giving the community a better understanding of how the police department works and to give officers a chance to listen to their community.

The meeting Wednesday night was full, but you can sign up for the next meeting by clicking here.

