CMPD hosts series of transparency workshops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wednesday night saw the first of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's series of transparency workshops.
The workshop comes after the deadly Keith Scott shooting and the violent protests that followed.
The three-day event is aimed at giving the community a better understanding of how the police department works and to give officers a chance to listen to their community.
The meeting Wednesday night was full, but you can sign up for the next meeting by clicking here.
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs