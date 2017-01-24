CMPD Officers replace basketballs at elementary school

Officer Sirlena June and Officer Hong Lang (Photo: Via CMPD's Facebook)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers saw school children at Lansdowne Elementary School playing with worn out basketballs and decided to help them out.

Officer Hong Lang and Officer Sirlena June responded to a call for service at the school. While at the school, Officer Lang noticed that the basketballs the students were playing with were very worn out.

The two decided to do something about the issue.

Lang and June went to talk to a local Wal-Mart and talked to a manager about the basketballs at the school. The manager gladly gave the Officers a $250 gift card to purchase new basketballs for the school.

"We're there to help the community, and get them things that they need, that they may not be able to get," Officer June stated in a video that CMPD shared on Facebook.

Lang and June delivered 15 new basketballs to a classroom full of excited Charlotte students.

