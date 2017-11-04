Community gives Army Sergeant keys to new home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An Army Sergeant received the keys to his new home Saturday, thanks to a local community's efforts.

Sgt. Donald Walters was severely injured in Iraq and had trouble getting around his home in the past due to his injuries. An organization called, "Homes for Our Troops," stepped in to help Walters.

Walters said it took three years to go through the process before getting the keys.

Click here for more information on Homes for Our Troops.

© 2017 WCNC.COM